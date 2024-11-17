PTI using US lobbying firms for letters against Pakistan: Sharjeel

Calls PTI founder strategic assets to Israel

Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 04:00:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Reacting to congressmen’s letter to US President Joe Biden for his role in releasing PTI founder Imran Khan, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the aim of the letter is to damage the cause of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, the PPP leader said PTI men in the US were using lobbying firms to write letters against the interests of Pakistan.

“Now it has become clear that Imran Khan is the strategic assets to Israel. Why does PTI not invite the role of the Americans’ in resolving Kashmir dispute and stopping Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir?

“The PTI has given a protest call on November 24 just out frustration. The letter is actually the act of Goldsmith. The PTI has the sole purpose how to get the PTI leader freed,” the PPP leader said.

