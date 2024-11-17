Call for foreign intervention to dent PTI's politics: Sherry Rehman

PTI must reveal what it wants, she says

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is harming his politics by inviting foreign interference in political affairs of the country.

Appearing on Dunya TV programme ‘TONIGHT With Samar Abbas’, Sherry Rehman said the PTI founder was unable to run a political movement in Pakistan, and out of frustration he was calling foreign intervention in the country’s political affairs.

“PTI must reveal what it wants. America will not talk on Pakistan laws. PTI is harming its politics.

“If it really wants to do politics, it will have to give up such policies, which are against the interests of Pakistan,” the PPP leader said.

It is noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took another U-turn as its sympathisers in US congress again wrote a letter to President Biden while urging him to intervene in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.

As many as 46 US congressmen wrote a letter to Biden for playing role in the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

