Judicial affairs Pakistan's internal matter: UK

Pakistan Pakistan Judicial affairs Pakistan's internal matter: UK

British FM sees no possibility of PTI founder’s trial in military courts

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 01:31:09 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – British Foreign Minister (FM) David Lammy has said judicial affairs are an internal matter of Pakistan, but there is a need to abide by international obligations and safeguard the rights to fair trial and fundamental freedoms.

The foreign minister gave his response to a letter penned by the members of British parliament about the detention of the PTI chief and political situation in Pakistan.

The British FM said the passage of the Constitutional Amendment was the parliamentary affair of Pakistan.

He said it is necessary to provide the PTI founder and other citizens of Pakistan with opportunities for fair and transparent trial, adding, “According to our information, Pakistan has no intention to run the trial of the PTI founder in military courts.

“We have concerns about restrictions on political rivals and freedom of speech. Protests without intimidation and freedom of opinion are the foundation of democracy.”

He emphasised the importance of independent judiciary and instructed the minister of foreign office to meet the members of British Parliament who wrote the letter after his return from Pakistan.

Minister of British Foreign Office stressed the need to talk to Human Rights Minister Azam Tara talked on the issue.