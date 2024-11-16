Pakistan, Ethiopia to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Ethiopia to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

The agreement was reached in a meeting between federal minister and Ethiopia’s special envoy

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 15:56:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Ethiopia have agreed to forge a holistic cooperation in education, science and technology sectors.

The agreement has been reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Education Dr Kahlid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula in Islamabad.

Also Read: Ethiopia, Pakistan want to enhance cooperation in aviation sector

The minister said during the meeting that Pakistan is committed to the ‘Look Africa and Engage Africa’ policy, and forging strong bilateral cooperation with the African countries in multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, Dr Jemal Beker stressed on establishing institutional linkages between the two countries.