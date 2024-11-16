ATC issues written verdict on Imran's bail plea in multiple May 9 cases

Verdict points out that former premier was only accused of encouraging the conspiracy

Sat, 16 Nov 2024 12:07:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Saturday issued detailed written verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail pleas in four May 9 related incidents.

Justice Arshad Javed of the ATC Lahore issued five-page written verdict in which it was highlighted that Khan was not nominated in these cases and that he was nominated in light of the witness statement.

The verdict further pointed out that former prime minister was only accused of encouraging the conspiracy.

It was also mentioned in the verdict that the police officials who learned about the conspiracy didn’t inform any higher authority of the department.

According to the verdict, the applicant (Khan) was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court (SC) announced the verdict of his arrest the next day.

It further said that the PTI founder had condemned the May 9 incident in front of the SC.

