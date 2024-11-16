Court reserves verdict in Sharjeel Memon's assets beyond income case

Pakistan Pakistan Court reserves verdict in Sharjeel Memon's assets beyond income case

Accountability Court has reserved its decision on the petition and adjourned the case until Nov 27

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 11:39:19 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Accountability Court has reserved its verdict on the petition regarding the jurisdiction of the court in the assets beyond known sources of income reference against Sindh's Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and others.

During the hearing, Sharjeel Memon and the other accused appeared before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that Memon's property was worth 507 million rupees. However, the defense lawyer, Barrister Nisar Tarar, argued that even if NAB's valuation was accepted, Memon's property value would be 340 million rupees.

He claimed that NAB had calculated the property value based on current market prices, while the property was purchased in 2004, and the income at that time had not been considered.

The Accountability Court has reserved its decision on the petition and adjourned the case until November 27 for further proceedings.