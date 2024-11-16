No one bothered about people dying due to inflation: Sheikh Rashid

Sat, 16 Nov 2024 11:22:45 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has criticised the government for its lack of concern over the soaring inflation in the country, stating that people are dying due to rising prices, yet no one seems to care.

Speaking to media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, Rashid responded to questions about the planned protest on Nov 24, saying, "I can't comment on the protest call; let's focus on the real issues."

He also addressed the numerous legal cases against him, stating, "I have 14 cases against me. I was acquitted in one case in Islamabad yesterday, and I am appearing in all 14 cases in Rawalpindi. I hope I will be acquitted in these cases as well."