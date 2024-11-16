Former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

In-focus

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has passed away.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad at the time of his death. His funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow at 2:00 PM at Wazir Bagh in Peshawar.

The late Ilyas Bilour was the brother of ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and the martyred Bashir Ahmad Bilour. 

