Culture-based solutions can aid climate change adaptation: Tarar

Minister said culture based climate action must be embedded into policies.

BAKU (Web Desk) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says culture based solutions can help adapt to the immediate impact of climate change, while equipping people with a resilience to face future challenges.

Speaking at the Second High-level Ministerial Dialogue on Culture Based Climate Action in Baku on Friday, he said climate action must also means protecting the cultural heritage and integrating cultural perspective into adaptation efforts.

Stressing the need for inclusive efforts, the minister said culture based climate action must be embedded into policies. He called for building on the momentum generated in Baku towards a stronger commitment to culture and resilience.

He highlighted the essential role that cultural heritage plays in strengthening community, identity, wellbeing and resilience. He said protecting cultural heritage not only honours the past but enhances stability and prosperity in a changing climate.

Attaullah Tarar said cultural heritage, indigenous knowledge and resilience of traditional practices are powerful tools in the climate change toolkit.

He called for collective resolve to build a world where culture continues to transform lives, uplift communities and inspire solutions for a sustainable future.

