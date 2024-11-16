Terror bid foiled, six terrorists arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Terror bid foiled, six terrorists arrested in Islamabad

Explosives, hand grenades, and firearms with ammunition also recovered from the arrested terrorists.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 04:51:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with intelligence agencies, carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the outskirts of Islamabad, arresting three operatives of a banned organization on Friday.

A police spokesperson informed explosives, hand grenades, and firearms with ammunition also recovered from the arrested terrorists.

He added that the operation successfully foiled a potential terror plot that could have posed a significant threat to the security of the federal capital.

The prompt action by the CTD and intelligence agencies prevented a major incident, he noted. He said a case has been registered against the terrorists at the CTD Islamabad police station, and investigations are ongoing.

