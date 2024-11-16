Terror bid foiled, six terrorists arrested in Islamabad
Pakistan
Explosives, hand grenades, and firearms with ammunition also recovered from the arrested terrorists.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with intelligence agencies, carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the outskirts of Islamabad, arresting three operatives of a banned organization on Friday.
A police spokesperson informed explosives, hand grenades, and firearms with ammunition also recovered from the arrested terrorists.
He added that the operation successfully foiled a potential terror plot that could have posed a significant threat to the security of the federal capital.
The prompt action by the CTD and intelligence agencies prevented a major incident, he noted. He said a case has been registered against the terrorists at the CTD Islamabad police station, and investigations are ongoing.