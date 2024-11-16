Council of Islamic Ideology declares VPN use 'un-Islamic'

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology said government has right to curb evil and prevent access to it

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Council of Islamic Ideology has declared the use of VPN as un-Islamic. In a statement on Friday, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi said the government has the right to curb evil and prevent access to it.

He declared that taking measures to prevent or restrict the access to immoral and offensive content is in accordance with the Sharia.

The Chairman said using VPN with the intention of accessing illegal content or blocked websites is against the Shariah.

He further said online theft is also possible through VPN without leaving any traces.

Raghib Hussain Naeemi said it is responsibility of the government to prohibit the use of such means which can undermine social values and the observance of law.

He said every Muslim is bound to abide by the constitution and laws of the country until and unless they are contrary to the Islamic principles.

