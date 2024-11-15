Seven dead as passenger van falls into ravine in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – A tragic accident has claimed seven lives when a passenger van fell into a ravine in the Kelgran area.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the gorge.

Seven passengers died at the scene, while two others were injured and transported to a local hospital.

Local authorities reported that the accident occurred while navigating a turn on a damaged road.

The vehicle was carrying a total of nine passengers at the time of incident.



