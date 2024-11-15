SC schedules hearings in three election rigging cases
Pakistan
SC has already reinstated Ali Madad on a stay order
ISLAMABAD ( Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for three cases related to alleged rigging in general elections.
The hearings will be conducted by a three-member bench led by Justice Athar Minallah on November 20, with Justice Irfan Saadat and Aqeel Abbasi also part of the bench.
According to the cause list, the cases involve the election tribunal’s decisions for constituencies PB-28 Kech (Hala Khan), and PB-45 (Ali Madad).
Read more: Supreme Court to schedule cases for hearing by constitutional benches
The SC has already reinstated Ali Madad on a stay order, following the tribunal’s decision to deseat him.