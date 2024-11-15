SC schedules hearings in three election rigging cases

Pakistan Pakistan SC schedules hearings in three election rigging cases

SC has already reinstated Ali Madad on a stay order

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 18:27:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for three cases related to alleged rigging in general elections.

The hearings will be conducted by a three-member bench led by Justice Athar Minallah on November 20, with Justice Irfan Saadat and Aqeel Abbasi also part of the bench.

According to the cause list, the cases involve the election tribunal’s decisions for constituencies PB-28 Kech (Hala Khan), and PB-45 (Ali Madad).

Read more: Supreme Court to schedule cases for hearing by constitutional benches

The SC has already reinstated Ali Madad on a stay order, following the tribunal’s decision to deseat him.