Last supermoon of the year to shine bright tonight in Pakistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The last supermoon of the year will be visible tonight (Friday), including in Pakistan.

According to Pakistani time, the supermoon will appear at 2:28am.

Astronomer Dr Javed Iqbal explained that a supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to earth in its elliptical orbit. The moon appears 14% larger and 30% brighter during this event.

He added that the distance between the earth and the moon during a supermoon is approximately 360,378 kilometers, compared to the usual average of 384,400 kilometers.