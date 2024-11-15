Supreme Court still can take suo motu notice, says Justice Mazhar

SC constitutional bench heard cases on second day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court's constitutional bench has disposed of suo motu notice of a terrorism case on petitioner's plea.

The six-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin, resumed hearing on the second day (Friday).

The bench included Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Musarat Hilali.

During the hearing of the suo motu notice in a terrorism case, Justice Mazhar clarified that the Supreme Court could still take suo motu notice but now it would be heard by a constitutional bench.

The court disposed of the case.

Later, the constitutional bench also disposed of a case related to appeals under the Banking Ordinance.

The constitutional bench deferred the hearing of a case concerning the service structure of Lady Health Workers and disposed of the Al-Jihad Trust vs Federation case due to its ineffectiveness.

REPORT SOUGHT FROM FIA, FBR

The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court also heard the case related to secret foreign bank accounts and the recovery of looted money.

During the hearing, lawyer Hafiz Ehsan argued that the Income Tax Law had been amended and legal proceedings were going on regarding the secret accounts and recovery.



Justice Mazhar remarked that reports had been sought from FIA and FBR.

FBR's lawyer stated that this matter fell under the jurisdiction of the FBR and the FIA and other departments had no involvement.

Justice Muhammad Mazhar responded, "If you want to conclude the case, then just submit the report."

Later, the constitutional bench of the apex court directed the FIA and the FBR to submit a report regarding foreign secret bank accounts and the recovery of looted funds.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

RESPONSE SOUGHT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL

The SC's constitutional bench also heard the suo motu case regarding the private use of the Islamabad Convention Center.

During the hearing, Justice Aminuddin remarked that the attorney general might have settled any dues in this matter.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that in this suo motu case, former prime minister had also been issued a notice.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail emphasised that the Convention Center should be operated according to the institution's policy.

The additional attorney general mentioned he needed some time to gather information regarding the payment of dues. Justice Aminuddin instructed him to inform the bench once the details are ready.

Later, the constitutional bench adjourned the hearing on the private use of the Convention Center, directing the Attorney General's office to submit a response.

