Court acquits Sheikh Rashid in Zardari remarks case

Pakistan Pakistan Court acquits Sheikh Rashid in Zardari remarks case

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announces reserved verdict

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 13:54:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday acquitted former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in case pertaining to his allegations against President Asif Ali Zardari for conspiring to murder former premier Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced reserved verdict on Ahmed‘s acquittal plea.

It must be noted that the case was registered against the former federal minister in 2023 under sections which include inciting people to violence and conspiracy of murder.

