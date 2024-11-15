PPP makes clean sweep in Karachi LG by-elections

Pakistan Pakistan PPP makes clean sweep in Karachi LG by-elections

Wins 8 out of 10 seats in city

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 10:40:11 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has made a clean sweep in local government (LG) by-elections by securing eight out of 10 seats in the city, according to official results.

The PPP won three chairman seats, one vice-chairman and four ward members.

The candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami won two seats.

In Sukkur, the PPP won seats of chairman and vice-chairman from UC 29, strengthening its position in the city. The position of PPP is also stable in Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan.

In Shikarpur, the candidate of JUI-F was successful on the seat of the chairman of Union Council Mahmuda Bagh. In Hyderabad, the PPP managed to get two chairman and one vice-chairman seats.

PPP candidates and workers took out a rally to celebrate their victory. They displayed fireworks and distributed sweets. The turnout was quite low.

JI workers and leaders rejected the results and accused the Sindh government of using state machinery to win the elections.

Its workers held a protest rally in front of the office of DRO. Overall polling in the city remained peaceful. Police took tight security measures for peaceful by-polls.