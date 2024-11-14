Strict action against corrupt officers in NHA ordered

Provinces can also cooperate with NHA for construction of new roads and highways.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for strict action without discrimination against corrupt officers and staff of National Highway Authority (NHA).

Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a session where federal secretary communication and NHA chairman briefed the federal minister about the departmental affairs.

During the session, projects related to construction of highways for Bela to Awaran and Zhob to Loralai were considered.

NHA’s under construction projects across four provinces were reviewed and directed to accelerate the progress on the projects.



Matter pertaining to corrupt officers in the NHA was discussed and the federal minister for communications gave a deadline of one week to the NHA chairman for strict action against corrupt officers.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed NHA chairman for operation ‘clean-up’ on a large level in the authority saying officers involved in corruption must be sacked and no would be given leniency.

He stressed that highly qualified and honest officers must be appointed.

Federal minister instructed that Lahore, Sialkot, and Kharian to Islamabad motorway must be constructed of six lanes instead of four.

Khan also called for swift action on projects related to removal of barriers from motorways and establishment of electronic toll plazas.

It was suggested that provinces could also cooperate with NHA for construction of new roads and highways.

CCTV cameras must be installed at all highways and motorways.

