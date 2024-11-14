SC's constitutional bench discards review petition against Qazi Faez Isa

It also dismissed other applications imposing fine of Rs20,000 each

Updated On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 13:37:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has discarded the review petition against former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa.

SC’s six-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin heard the petition against appointment of Isa as chief justice of Balochistan High Court.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the court couldn’t proceed this case again as this was a review petition. Applicant’s lawyer Riaz Hanif responded that the SC heard the Bhutto case after 40 years.

Justice Musarrat Hilali stated that SC forum wasn’t meant for political speeches or backbiting, therefore the bench would stick to law.

Justice Mandokhail inquired from the applicant about further proceedings of the case. Applicant’s counsel responded that he didn’t have an access to record but it could be accessed from Balochistan.

Justice Mandokhail mentioned that he would request the head of the bench to send this matter to the Pakistan Bar Council.

This case's status seemed more like political interest rather than legal ground therefore backbiting wouldn’t bring any benefit, Justice Hilali asserted.

Consequently, the court’s constitutional bench discarded the review petition against Qazi Faez Isa.

APPLICATION AGAINST LEGISLATION DURING PDM GOVT DISCARDED

An application against seeking declaration of legislation during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) unconstitutional was also rejected along with a fine of Rs20,000 each.



PLEA AGAINST FOREIGN ASSETS, BANK ACCOUNTS DISMISSED

SC also discarded the application against freezing of foreign assets and bank accounts with fine of Rs20,000.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that parliament or ECP was mandated for legislation.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said applicant Mushtaq Awan hadn’t mentioned any legal point in his application. Applicant contended that election contests mustn’t be allowed on foreign assets and bank accounts.



The court couldn’t order Parliament to make legislation therefore you can move the representative of your constituency to request for legislation on this matter, the court added.

