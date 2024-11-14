Sheikh Rashid predicts imminent fall of govt, slams secrecy around IMF talks

He said that it is only a matter of time before the government falls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has stated that the current government is being "pushed" and that it is only a matter of time before it falls.

In a media briefing at the Islamabad District Court, Sheikh Rashid said, "This government is being run by force, and sooner or later, that force will fail. The day of its collapse is not far."

He also criticised the secrecy surrounding Pakistan's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying, "The IMF is here, but these negotiations are being kept secret. Everything is concealed here; they play a secretive game."

He mocked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif saying that everywhere he goes, he is met with hostility, and people refer to him in offensive terms. "The land of Pakistan has become too small for them," he added.

On the current situation in the country, Rashid pointed out the prevailing unrest, rising inflation, and widespread unemployment, adding that even the few available job opportunities have been eliminated.

Earlier, the Islamabad sessions court reserved its decision on Rashid's plea for acquittal in a case related to a conspiracy to assassinate President Asif Ali Zardari.