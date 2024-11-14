By-elections in 18 districts across Sindh amid tight security

136 out of 167 polling stations classified as highly sensitive

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Polling has been continuing for the local body by-elections in 18 districts across Sindh, including Karachi.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, voting started at 8:00 AM and will continue without interruption until 5:00 pm. A total 173 candidates of various political and religious parties are contesting the election. A tough fight is likely among candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and independents supported by the PTI.

Security arrangements have been made for the by-elections in Karachi, with 136 out of 167 polling stations classified as highly sensitive, while 26 are considered sensitive. Eight to 12 police officers have been deployed at each of the sensitive polling stations.

The alert was issued after a meeting presided over by City Police Chief Javed Alam Odho in Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Police sources said besides the terror alert, there are chances of clash between supporters of rival parties. Extra police deployment has been made to avoid clash.

Meanwhile, JI’s Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar urged authorities to declare all polling stations as “very sensitive” and deploy Rangers to minimise the chances of rigging.