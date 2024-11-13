Security forces kill eight terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists

Published On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 23:39:46 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed eight terrorists and injured six others during an intelligence-based operation in general area of Miranshah, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists in the area.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorist's location, as a result of which, eight terrorists were killed while six others got injured.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security forces killed four terrorists including a high value target during an operation in general area Balgatar of Kech district.

During an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists including their ring leader Sana aka Baru were killed. He was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

