Pakistan Pakistan Ring leader among four terrorists killed in Kech operation

Sana aka Baru was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed four terrorists including a high value target during an intelligence-based operation in general area Balgatar of Kech district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night between November 12 and 13 on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists including their ring leader Sana aka Baru were killed. He was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the military’s media wing said, adding that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

