Supreme Court issues cause list for constitutional bench

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court issues cause list for constitutional bench

On Nov 14, the court will address 18 cases, while 16 cases are slated for Nov 15

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 19:11:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has released a cause list for the constitutional bench, which is scheduled to hear cases on Nov 14 and 15.

On Nov 14, the court will hear 18 cases, while 16 cases are set for Nov 15.

Key cases include a petition to remove former president Arif Alvi and another requesting to reschedule the 2024 general elections to the first week of March instead of February.

Additionally, hearings will address a petition to disqualify assembly members with overseas businesses and assets, as well as a petition to ban government officials from marrying foreigners.

Read more: SC issues roster for six-member constitutional bench

The six-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan will oversee the proceedings starting tomorrow (Thursday).



