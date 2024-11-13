In-focus

Citizen moves LHC to fix $1,000 minimum wage

Pakistan

Requests nullification of Rs37,000 monthly wage notification

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A citizen has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) to fix minimum salary at $1,000 a month across Pakistan. 

A citizen filed an application in the high court making PM Shehbaz Sharif and all ministers respondents. 

The applicant mentioned that the government had fixed Rs37,000 a month as minimum salary across Pakistan. 

"Pakistan has 3.2 million government employees and private employees account for 80 million," he said. 

He requested a raise in the minimum wages that would increase the purchasing power of the citizens. He also demanded amendments to labour laws. 

The petitioner pleaded court to order minimum salary at $1,000 a month across country and reject the notification of minimum wage of Rs37,000.

 

 

