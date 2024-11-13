Citizen moves LHC to fix $1,000 minimum wage

Requests nullification of Rs37,000 monthly wage notification

Wed, 13 Nov 2024 17:39:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A citizen has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) to fix minimum salary at $1,000 a month across Pakistan.

A citizen filed an application in the high court making PM Shehbaz Sharif and all ministers respondents.

The applicant mentioned that the government had fixed Rs37,000 a month as minimum salary across Pakistan.

"Pakistan has 3.2 million government employees and private employees account for 80 million," he said.

He requested a raise in the minimum wages that would increase the purchasing power of the citizens. He also demanded amendments to labour laws.

The petitioner pleaded court to order minimum salary at $1,000 a month across country and reject the notification of minimum wage of Rs37,000.