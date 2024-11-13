Urgent measures needed to resolve future challenges, says Gilani

Says South Asia must jointly work to eradicate menace of terrorism

Wed, 13 Nov 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani says Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region.



The Senate chairman said that in view of the demands of a rapidly changing world, urgent measures were needed to resolve future challenges with insight and intelligence.



Addressing a seminar organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), he emphasised the need for addressing core conflicts such as Palestine and Kashmir with fairness and without bias.

He highlighted that new power blocs emerged after the cold war and Pakistan should solve its internal problems, especially security and economic challenges.

He insisted that Pakistan had been facing security challenges due to an aggressive neighbour in the east and an unstable neighbour in the west.

Gilani advised that South Asia had to jointly work to eradicate the menace of terrorism and make this region peaceful and stable. He said Pakistan believed in the principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.



“Our mission is economic and social development and a society built on fairness and justice that can only be possible with political stability in the country,” Gilani stressed. He said the future lies in a democratic and just global system.

He also highlighted the impacts of rivalry between global powers.