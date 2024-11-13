PTI politics only revolves around chaos, says Azma Bokhari

Pakistan Pakistan PTI politics only revolves around chaos, says Azma Bokhari

Says no one would be allowed to create anarchy on the pretext of peaceful protest.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 12:42:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying their politics worsened than

In her statement, she said that the PTI politics only revolved around chaos, propaganda, protests and sit-in, nothing productive.

Whole gang of PTI caught red-handed in a robbery who used to accuse others of theft, Bokhari lambasted.

Azma Bokhari asserted that their children were living a luxurious life in London but they were making public victims for the sake of power.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz had been taking revolutionary measures and projects and providing relief to all classes, Bokhari highlighted.

She stated that Punjab was making progress, prosperity and bringing investment however this anarchic party couldn’t fathom the development of Punjab. PTI political life revolves around deal and relief.

Bokhari mentioned that politics meant for political struggle but not always protest and waging war on the federation under the guise of politics.

Punjab information minister stressed that law would take its own course against those who create fear and panic among the public violating law.

She warned that no one would be allowed to create anarchy on the pretext of peaceful protest.