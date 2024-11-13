PIA to carry 35,000 Hajj pilgrims to facilitate their travel

Pakistan Pakistan PIA to carry 35,000 Hajj pilgrims to facilitate their travel

Agreement formally signed between PIA, Ministry of Religious Affairs

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 17:44:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An agreement has been made between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for Hajj flights.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the national airline would provide travel facilities to 35,000 Hajj pilgrims going through a government scheme.

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat and Religious Affairs Additional Secretary Dr Syed Attaur Rehman signed the agreement at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.



Agreements would also be made with Saudi Airline and other local airlines in future to facilitate travel for Pakistani pilgrims to offer religious obligation Hajj.

PIA CEO Hayat committed to provision of best facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

