British Diplomatic Police to investigate attack on Qazi Faez Isa's vehicle

Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 11:06:44 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - An important progress has been made in a case pertaining to the alleged attack on the vehicle of former chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa,

The British Diplomatic Police visited the Pakistan High Commission in the UK.

Pakistan officials briefed about the matter pertaining to the alleged attack on the vehicle of Isa.

Former chief justice was in the vehicle of the High Commission, it was told in the briefing.

According to sources, British Diplomatic Police ensured a thorough investigation of the matter.

It was decided to proceed the investigation process through videos.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan High Commission in London filed a formal complaint against the assault on the Qazi Faez Isa without accusing someone.

