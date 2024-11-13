Govt has spread sorrow, hatred among people: Sheikh Rashid

Says businesses are already on the brink of collapse

Wed, 13 Nov 2024 11:09:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday criticised the government for spreading sorrow and hatred among the people.

Speaking to media outside the sessions court, Rashid said that businesses were already on the brink of collapse, and now, due to smog, daily life had come to a standstill.

He added that the rulers had no idea of the hardships the poor were enduring. He stressed that the government had only caused further distress and division among the people.

The former interior minister also commented that Nawaz Sharif was hit with eggs and tomatoes. "Should the public throw you roses instead?"