Punjab Assembly session to be held today

The session will begin at 2 PM, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Assembly session will be held today (Wednesday), with the agenda for the meeting also released.

The session will begin at 2 PM, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan. It will start with the recitation of the Quran, a Naat (praise for the Prophet), and the national anthem.

During the question hour, answers will be provided related to the Higher Education Department.

As per the agenda, several government business items will be presented, including audit reports for the Union Administration of City District Faisalabad for the 2016-17 audit year, among seven other audit reports.

The session will also feature discussions on adjournment motions, privilege motions, and points of order.