Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman likely to meet in London today

The two leaders will discuss the current political situation of the country during the meeting.

LONDON (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif are expected to meet in London today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Fazlur Rehman will meet Nawaz Sharif at his London residence, Avenfield apartment. The two leaders will discuss the current political situation of the country during the meeting.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who is also present in London, will also attend the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif had left for London two weeks ago for medical treatment – exactly a year after he left for Pakistan ending nearly three years of self-imposed exile.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have also visited Geneva. The former three-time prime minister took flight from London while the Punjab chief minister left for Switzerland city on a special Pakistan Air Force plane from Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz underwent a checkup for throat infection in Geneva. Both, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz returned to London on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is currently in London on 11-day private visit. JUI-F leaders Maulana Rashid Soomro and Mufti Abrar are accompanying Fazl on his visit to London. He is expected return to Pakistan on November 17.

