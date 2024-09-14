PPP will support constitutional amendment bill in NA: Bilawal

Pakistan Pakistan PPP will support constitutional amendment bill in NA: Bilawal

PPP will support constitutional amendment bill in NA: Bilawal

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 22:44:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to vehemently support the constitutional amendment which would be tabled in the National Assembly.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hosted a dinner for the party’s parliamentarians.

It was agreed on the occasion that the PPP would support the constitutional amendment which would be tabled in the NA session tomorrow.

He also directed the members of NA and Senate to take part in the session.