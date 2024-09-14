JUI-F sticks to its guns on chief justice term extension

Rehman reiterates JUI-F’s rejection of legislation for an individual’s benefit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has once again rejected the proposal for legislative extension of the chief justice’s term.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss proposed constitutional amendments.

The meeting, held at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence on Friday night, was meant to agree on cooperation on constitutional reforms.

Despite the discussion, Maulana Fazl did not give a positive response to the extension proposal.

He reiterated JUI-F’s rejection of legislation for an individual’s benefit.

Instead, he emphasised the need for judicial reforms and suggested that the government should present a comprehensive package.

Earlier, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader ruled out any possibility of imposing Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He told journalists in the National Assembly that the law and order situation in KP was not good. "Can the governor control such a situation," he asked.

He said KP CM's statement about talks with Afghanistan was an emotional one and far from reality.

Responding to his stance on the possible constitutional amendment, he claimed that his party would not back it.

He said his party members would support reforms if they are presented without ambiguity.