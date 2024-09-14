Explosion near police van kills two cops in Balochistan's Kuchlak

Nature of the blast could not be ascertained yet

QUETTA (Dunya News) - An explosion near a police van killed two police officers including ASI in Balochistan’s Kuchlak.

Police, officials of law enforcement agencies and rescue teams reached the incident site and cordoned off the area.

Nature of the blast could not be ascertained yet but a bomb was allegedly planted along the road.

Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the blast near a police van in Kuchlak and directed an investigation of the incident.

He stressed that sacrifices of security forces in war against terrorism would not go in-vain and elements involved in terrorism would be brought to justice.

It is pertinent to note that another attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Kalat injured eight police officers yesterday.

