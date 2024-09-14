Making laws is parliament's job; bill will pass only if numbers are secured: Senate Chairman

Pakistan Pakistan Making laws is parliament's job; bill will pass only if numbers are secured: Senate Chairman

Decision to support or oppose would be made once the details of the reforms were available: Gilani

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 10:59:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani stated that making laws was the prerogative of Parliament, and a bill would pass only if the required numbers are secured.

In a media interaction in Islamabad, the Senate Chairman emphasised that passing bills was a usual matter.



He said that the decision to support or oppose would be made once the details of the reforms were available.

He noted that during his tenure as prime minister, he announced that a single party could not run the country alone, and collective effort was crucial for national development.

He clarified that he was not in favour of Governor Rule, as it should be decided based on extremely concerning circumstances.

Regarding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's discussions with Afghanistan, Gilani remarked that foreign policy was a federal matter. He further said that Gandapur’s statements on Afghanistan were not taken seriously.

It is noteworthy that crucial sessions of the National Assembly and Senate are scheduled for today, with a possibility of constitutional amendments being presented in the National Assembly.