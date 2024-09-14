Maryam Nawaz orders comprehensive plan for pink salt export

She asserted that pink salt was akin to a treasure for Pakistan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has requested a detailed plan to advance the export of pink salt.

In a meeting chaired by Maryam Nawaz, various proposals for generating revenue from pink salt were reviewed.

The meeting also evaluated plans for establishing a value-added industry for pink salt.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, and Secretary of Minerals Babar Aman Babar participated in the session.

The meeting considered proposals for using modern technology to enhance mineral extraction in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised the need for ensuring the safety of mining workers and directed measures to ban the export of raw pink salt.

