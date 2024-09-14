Four killed, nine inured in road accidents in Punjab

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospitals

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least four people lost their lives and nine other sustained injuries in four separate road accidents in Punjab on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a man was killed in collision between a rickshaw and car in Johar Town’s L-Block area of Lahore. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Babar.

The second accident occurred near Passport Office in Kharian at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road where two police officials were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck.

In yet another road accident, at least seven person, including a woman, were wounded in collision between a mini-truck and a car at the Haroonabad Road in Bahawalnagar.

A woman was killed and two other persons were wounded when a car turned turtle due to over-speeding at the Motorway (M2) in Kot Sarwar near Sukheke.

