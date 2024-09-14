PM chairs high-level review meeting on Monkeypox situation

Pakistan Pakistan PM chairs high-level review meeting on Monkeypox situation

PM said Pakistan was not currently facing an emergency situation related to Monkeypox.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 05:17:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the current situation and precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread of Monkeypox (Mpox) in the country.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of vigilance and preparedness, directing authorities to adopt all necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading within the country.

“All necessary precautionary measures to prevent Monkeypox should be adopted,” the prime minister said directing the officials concerned to raise public awareness about preventive steps.

He also instructed that scanning at all airports, seaports, and land entry points must be strictly enforced to detect any potential cases.

The prime minister said Pakistan was not currently facing an emergency situation related to Monkeypox. However, he stressed the need for continued preparedness, particularly by the Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He called for the establishment of quarantine centres across the country to accommodate any affected individuals.

During the briefing, officials informed the prime minister that while the African continent remained the most affected by Monkeypox, Pakistan had so far recorded only five cases, all diagnosed after individuals arrived in the country from abroad. The detected cases were of the Clade-II strain, which was considered relatively less dangerous.

It was informed that daily review meetings on the situation were being held at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to ensure real-time monitoring and response.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also maintaining communication with Pakistani embassies abroad regarding the global Monkeypox situation.

The provinces have been directed to procure and stock testing kits and other equipment, while quarantine centres be set up in major cities across the country.

The meeting was told that some 600,000 people had been screened so far as a precautionary measure.

It was further informed that public awareness campaigns were being carried out by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Ministry of Health, and media outlets to educate the public on Monkeypox. The national helpline, 1166, had also been activated to provide guidance on the disease.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the NDMA and the Ministry of Health to remain alert and prepared for any potential emergency.

The meeting was attended by chief secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Health Coordinator Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and senior officials.

