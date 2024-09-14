Ahsan Iqbal stresses need to start journey in space technology

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the need to start a journey in the field of space technology with a renewed pledge.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, he said space technology will have key importance in every sector, including agriculture, transport, industry, education, health, and disaster management.

The Minister said efforts will be made to complete the country’s space center at a cost of Rs 50 billion by 2027.

