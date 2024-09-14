Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bokhari's property

The property includes two plots in Islamabad, and two pieces of land in Attock.

Published On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 04:33:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Accountability Court on Friday ordered to confiscate the property of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) absconding leader Zulfi Bokhari in the 190 million pounds corruption case.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accepted its request to confiscate the property of accused.

According to sources, the property includes plots of 30 kanals and four kanals in Islamabad, and two pieces of land, 1210 kanals and 91 kanals, in Attock.

