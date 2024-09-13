Govt to move constitutional amendment in NA as 'magical number' achieved: Barrister Aqeel

The constitutional amendment wouldn’t be person-specific: PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the ruling coalition has met the required numbers and constitutional amendment would be moved in National Assembly tomorrow.

Talking to a private TV channel on Friday, he said that the constitutional amendment wouldn’t be person-specific.

“The retirement age of all the judges would be increased through this amendment,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that the government is working tirelessly for the judicial reforms.

“The amendment will help to deal with the workload of superior judiciary as there are 2.2 million pending cases in the Supreme Court,” he said.

It is worth noting that the incumbent coalition government intends to table a constitutional amendment bill which aims to increase the strength of the Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23.

Opposition parties, including the PTI, have opposed the bill.