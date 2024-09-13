Judicial Commission finalises draft rules for appointment of judges

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Judicial Commission has finalised the draft for appointing judges of Supreme Court (SC) and high courts.

A meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, was held in Islamabad, though justice Muneeb Akhtar boycotted the session.

The commission acknowledged the need for revising the rules to ensure transparency in the judicial appointment system.

A special committee, formed in December 2023 and comprising senior judges, bar council representatives, and the attorney general, was tasked drafting the amendments.

The finalised draft has been circulated among all commission members, and a board consensus has been reached. The next meeting is scheduled for September 28 to review and potentially approve the final draft.

