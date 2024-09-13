Every citizen disappointed with political situation: Bilawal

No institution in the country is functioning properly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has stated that every citizen is disappointed with current political situation in the country.

Speaking to media, Bilawal Bhutto mentioned that the biggest challenge for the government is constitutional amendments. He said that Zulfiqar Bhutto gave us the constitution, and through the 18th Amendment, we restored it.

Bilawal Bhutto added that no institution in the country is functioning properly. He cited the judiciary, saying that Shaheed Bhutto has only now received justice. If Bhutto's third generation had to wait for justice, what hope can the common man have?

The PPP chairman also stressed the need for free and responsible journalism, stating that if an elected representative speaks against the media, the media must tolerate it.

