190m pounds case: Court orders confiscation of Zulfi Bukhari's properties

His lavish 1,210-kanal Attock property among the confiscated valuables

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 17:35:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – An accountability court of Islamabad on Friday ordered confiscation of properties owned by Zulfi Bukhari, a close associate of PTI founder Imran Khan, and an absconder in the 190 million pounds corruption case.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed announced the verdict on the petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

His seized properties include a 30-kanal plot and another four-kanal plot in Islamabad.

Also, the court ruled that Bukhari's 1,210-kanal property in Attock, including a 91-kanal plot, be confiscated by the state.



