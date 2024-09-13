PML-N government will resolve economic woes, asserts Maryam Nawaz

Says current IMF program will be the last program

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 11:51:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - CM Maryam Nawaz has hailed PM Shehbaz Sharif’s sincere efforts for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board session.

Punjab CM asserted that PM Shehbaz Sharif and his team played a pivotal role to mitigate the economic crisis, declaring the IMF response a positive indicator for economic development.

She insisted that Pakistan’s economy had been at the track of take-off position for high flight, comparing it to the path of progress and development.

Maryam Nawaz asserted that the current IMF program would be the last program and soon Pakistan would emerge as an economic power.

She stressed that the PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif was committed to resolving the economic crisis and public woes.

Punjab CM highlighted that decrease in government economic policy rate would create a positive impact on business and economy.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that investors’ confidence was increasing day by day.

Punjab CM had also boasted that rates of essential items were lower than other provinces that provided relief to inflation-stricken public.