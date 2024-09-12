Aleema Khan claims system being wrapped up for chief justice's extension

Pakistan Pakistan Aleema Khan claims system being wrapped up for chief justice's extension

Emphasises public must come out and hold peaceful protests to protect system

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 19:06:19 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has alleged the government is dismantling the system to grant an extension to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Speaking to the media outside the Adiala Jail on Thursday, she said Imran Khan told her that efforts were afoot to keep him imprisoned for long.

The government, which once attacked the Supreme Court (SC), was now attacking democracy and justice system to extend the chief justice's tenure, she quoted Khan as having said.

Aleema Khan emphasised that the public must come out to protect the system and hold peaceful protests across the country.

She added that the government was alarmed by the PTI rallies, using various tactics to stop the rallies by blocking the roads with containers.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja accused the state of using coercive measures, including the abduction of women, to pressurise parliamentarians for constitutional amendments.

