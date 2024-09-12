Pakistan concerned at silence of global community on Gaza situation

Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 15:56:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Expressing concern at the silence of international community on Gaza situation, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday condemned violation of international laws and human rights by Israeli forces.

In her weekly media briefing, she said that Pakistan strongly condemned the attacks on the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Younis in Gaza Strip on September 10. Targeting unarmed displaced Gazans is a clear evidence that Israeli forces are committing genocide of Palestinians, she stated.

“The Khan Younis carnage without prior warning and in defiance of basic protections demonstrates a disregard for human life and Israel’s genocidal designs against the Palestinian people,” the FO spokesperson added.

Ms Baloch referred to Israel’s attack on Syria on September 7 as a violation of sovereignty of a state. “A number of civilians were killed in the attacks, and we condole with the Syrian people.”

Regarding SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) meeting in Islamabad she said the Ministerial Council was working on its agenda.

“Ministerial level officials, including deputy ministers, are participating in the SCO trade ministers meeting,” she noted.

“The future of South Asia lies in peace. Pakistan considers SCO as an important organisation. The organisation can play an important role in development and security,” Ms Baloch continued.

The spokesperson said the secretary general of the International Maritime Organisation was on a visit to Pakistan. He acknowledged the high standards of maritime security of Pakistan, she stated.

Ms Baloch said that India was committing massive violations of human rights in its occupied Kashmir. She urged India to release Kashmiri political leaders.

She sought international community’s assistance in solving Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions of the United Nations.