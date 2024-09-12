Imran Khan's acquittal plea in 190 million pounds reference rejected

Imran Khan sought relief in the case after the Supreme Court verdict on the NAB amendment

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in 190 million pounds reference has been rejected.

Accountability court’s judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case in Adiala jail today and rejected the plea.

The court directed defence lawyers for cross-examination on the NAB investigation officer tomorrow.

The judgment on the acquittal plea of Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi was associated with the main reference.

Imran Khan’s counsel Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas gave arguments during the hearing and stated that “Imran Khan has no connection with the purchase of Al Qadir University and Imran Khan must be released.”

NAB prosecutor told the court that Imran Khan hadn’t told the actual facts to then cabinet on the matter.

Talking to journalists, Imran Khan labelled the KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur stance about the media in PTI Islamabad rally indecent and said Gandapur shouldn’t give such remarks to journalists.

It is pertinent to note that Imran Khan sought relief in the case after the Supreme Court verdict on the NAB amendment on Friday and filed the acquittal plea on September 7.

