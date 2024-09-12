In-focus

MNAs hail PM for economic stability in country

MNAs hail PM for economic stability in country

Pakistan

MNAs apprised the PM about public welfare projects

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have called on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

MNAs including Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazeer, Rana Iradat Sharif, Waja Pullain Baloch, Rana Muhammad Hayat and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed met PM.

MNAs apprised the PM about progress in ongoing public welfare projects in their respective constituencies.

MNAs hailed the PM for bringing economic stability in country.

Parliamentarians also reiterated their cooperation for the initiatives aimed at national development and public welfare.
 

Related Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
National Assembly
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News