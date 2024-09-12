MNAs hail PM for economic stability in country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have called on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

MNAs including Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazeer, Rana Iradat Sharif, Waja Pullain Baloch, Rana Muhammad Hayat and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed met PM.



MNAs apprised the PM about progress in ongoing public welfare projects in their respective constituencies.

Parliamentarians also reiterated their cooperation for the initiatives aimed at national development and public welfare.

